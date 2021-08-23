Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 580 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $518.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $527.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $459.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.