Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS opened at $246.40 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of -143.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,472. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

