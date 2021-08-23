Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $1.67 Million in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.67.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $450.46 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $462.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.92.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

