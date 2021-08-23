9,060 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

