Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $19.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

AR stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,941,000 after buying an additional 1,555,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Antero Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after acquiring an additional 483,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Antero Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,216,000 after acquiring an additional 285,110 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

