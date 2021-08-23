Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 25,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.71 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

