Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 211,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 151.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,950,000 after acquiring an additional 171,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $269.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.36. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEDG. began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

