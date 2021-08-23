Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases 2,000 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Maximus were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after acquiring an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,993 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,423,000 after purchasing an additional 159,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $85.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $4,858,744. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

