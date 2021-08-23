Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Twitter by 0.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Twitter by 36.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,888 shares of company stock worth $5,355,643 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $62.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.02 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

