Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 3,600 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO opened at $26.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. Equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

