Estate Counselors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 6.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 27.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,888 shares of company stock worth $5,355,643 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 133.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TWTR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.