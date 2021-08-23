Estate Counselors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

NYSE:WAL opened at $95.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.