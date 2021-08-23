Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $30.05 on Monday. Koppers has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $641.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koppers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Koppers worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

