Giant Market Cap Tops $9,430.59 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 70.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Giant has traded down 72.6% against the dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $9,430.59 and $48.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00020750 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001404 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 85.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,517,311 coins and its circulating supply is 9,367,309 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.