Chonk Price Down 7.2% This Week (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $25,171.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for $68.20 or 0.00135607 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chonk has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chonk

Chonk is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

