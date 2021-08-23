Abyss Token (ABYSS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.45 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.93 or 0.00815151 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.