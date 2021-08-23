IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will report sales of $29.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.37 million. IntriCon reported sales of $27.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $123.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.30 million to $123.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $141.45 million, with estimates ranging from $139.90 million to $143.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IIN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.67 million, a PE ratio of 162.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.86.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $115,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

