$94.47 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post $94.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.88 million and the highest is $97.50 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $155.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $409.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.13 million to $414.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $533.73 million, with estimates ranging from $490.53 million to $557.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.48 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $130.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.