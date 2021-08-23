CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 3,087 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 137.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $152.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $153.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

