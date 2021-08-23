Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $321.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.82. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $323.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

