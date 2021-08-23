CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $941,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Shares of TGT opened at $253.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.