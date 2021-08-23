Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,778 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Citrix Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $148.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

