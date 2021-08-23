CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 5,401 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 205.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,766,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $161.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

