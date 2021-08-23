3,919 Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Bought by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bally’s by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bally’s by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 2.56. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

