Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 2,655 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUBI shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

