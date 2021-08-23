5,421 Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Bought by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.95 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.