Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Microequities Asset Management Group’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About Microequities Asset Management Group

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides fund management services to investors. It also invests in various listed companies. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. Microequities Asset Management Group Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

