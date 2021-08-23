9,309 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Purchased by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

