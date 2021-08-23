RPG Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,574,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,363,000.

KOMP stock opened at $61.52 on Monday. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33.

