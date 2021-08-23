Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will report sales of $33.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.65 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $19.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $130.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.74 million to $131.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $185.41 million, with estimates ranging from $182.23 million to $188.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%.

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of PACB opened at $28.00 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,387,000 after buying an additional 2,929,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,835 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,628,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,625 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

