MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of MSADY opened at $16.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.52. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

