National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.95 Million

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report sales of $176.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.52 million and the lowest is $170.41 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $157.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $708.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $676.73 million to $722.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $741.16 million, with estimates ranging from $718.29 million to $766.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,163,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,981,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,899,000 after buying an additional 726,796 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,993,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

