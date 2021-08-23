Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $132.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.56. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

