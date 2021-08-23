$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

NYSE F opened at $12.57 on Monday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

