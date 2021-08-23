Livenodes 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00021472 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001407 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000114 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000785 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Livenodes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LNOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Livenodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Livenodes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.