CaixaPay (CXP) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00130468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00159160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,428.99 or 1.00186322 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.14 or 0.00993627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.60 or 0.06579101 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

