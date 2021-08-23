Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $295.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce sales of $295.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.20 million to $297.00 million. Okta posted sales of $200.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.91.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $230.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.32. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,583 shares of company stock valued at $30,859,915. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.