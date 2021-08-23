StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Invests $271,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

AMGN opened at $223.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.70. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.