Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys Shares of 11,166 TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 131.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $670.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. Analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.