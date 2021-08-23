RPG Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $363.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

