1,242 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,242 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 47.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,402 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.60.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $334.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $335.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.