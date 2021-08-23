Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CADL opened at $6.30 on Monday. Candel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.