Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after purchasing an additional 972,528 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,093,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,422,000 after purchasing an additional 192,931 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,085,000 after purchasing an additional 739,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,684,000 after purchasing an additional 116,487 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,103,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,095 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,733 shares of company stock worth $4,277,761 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HASI. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $57.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

