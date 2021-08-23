PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PowerSchool stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. PowerSchool has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $28.06.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

