Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,739,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $375,225,000 after purchasing an additional 230,572 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,197,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,260,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 764,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $104,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 170,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

