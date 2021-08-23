AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after buying an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after buying an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,318,000 after buying an additional 171,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

NYSE ITW opened at $230.57 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.