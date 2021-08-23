Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 170,352 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 425.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,352 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $19,197,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.52. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

