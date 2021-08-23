Palladium Partners LLC Sells 280 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $231.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $234.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

