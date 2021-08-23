Blue Chip Partners Inc. Invests $102,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $282.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

