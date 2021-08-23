Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 9,111 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Neogen were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,823,000 after purchasing an additional 142,970 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,741,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,914 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 783,790 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,142,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,460,000 after purchasing an additional 132,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,739,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,071,000 after purchasing an additional 868,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

NEOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.